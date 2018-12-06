Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6,645.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 596,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,397,250. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 125.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.16%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

In related news, Director Larry K. Harvey bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

