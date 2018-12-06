Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Position Lowered by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,191,239,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 83.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $179,723,000. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 20.0% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $198.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of MCD opened at $185.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.67%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

