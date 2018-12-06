McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th.

MGRC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.51. 155,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,736. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $68.79.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other news, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $69,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,548 shares of company stock valued at $246,793. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/mcgrath-rentcorp-mgrc-plans-0-34-quarterly-dividend.html.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.