MediBloc [QRC] Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC] has a market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.02660000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.03199884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00767552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.01321199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00106156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.01702954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00392526 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

