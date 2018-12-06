Medifast Inc (MED) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 958,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,666 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Medifast worth $212,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael A. Hoer purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,246.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $93,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $215,041.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,523.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MED opened at $142.41 on Thursday. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $260.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Medifast had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

