MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce sales of $3.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.33 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. MEI Pharma posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 994.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $4.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.55 million, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $38.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.18. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $571,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $102,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $22,539,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

