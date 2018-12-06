Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 174,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $62,824,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,699.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 602,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after buying an additional 581,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,030,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $99,611,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,250,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $389,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,394,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,642,430. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

