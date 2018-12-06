Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $557,160.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $557,160.00 and approximately $17,142.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.02032231 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007902 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000281 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000829 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001493 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001659 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 23,875,454 coins and its circulating supply is 23,508,202 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.