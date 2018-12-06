Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report $3.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $3.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 million to $14.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.04 million, with estimates ranging from $12.23 million to $27.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.44% and a negative net margin of 440.47%.

Several analysts have commented on MRSN shares. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

MRSN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 54,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,625. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $40,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

