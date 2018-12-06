Metals Exploration (MTL) Shares Down 34.5%

Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL) shares were down 34.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 418,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 192,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

