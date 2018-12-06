Methode Electronics (MEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.25

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 22162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Isabelle C. Goossen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $242,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $278,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

