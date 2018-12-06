Methode Electronics (MEI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-2.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.02-2.33 EPS.

MEI stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Isabelle C. Goossen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

