MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 3.14

Media coverage about MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) has trended very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MFA FINL INC/SH earned a daily sentiment score of 3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MFA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 14,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,117. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.41.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 80.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,736.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

