Michael Al Pilato Purchases 1,050 Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc (JWEL) Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) insider Michael Al Pilato purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,299.50.

JWEL traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 116,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,411. Jamieson Wellness Inc has a 12 month low of C$17.15 and a 12 month high of C$27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.03.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

