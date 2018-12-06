Michael Edwards Acquires 2,930 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Michael Edwards acquired 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,825.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,123. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.03. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 308.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,537,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,716 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 62.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 42.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 251,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 74,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 23.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

