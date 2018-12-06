Michael Nanko Acquires 21,000 Shares of AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Stock

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) insider Michael Nanko bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $45,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,946. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,933. AAC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.42.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). AAC had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. AAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAC Holdings Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on AAC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded AAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAC by 128.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAC by 218.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AAC by 124.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 44,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAC during the second quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

