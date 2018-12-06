Michael Robert Polen Sells 3,000 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Stock

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) EVP Michael Robert Polen sold 3,000 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.85, for a total transaction of $770,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WCG opened at $252.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $187.06 and a one year high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 9.3% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 10.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.20.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

