Mind Gym (MIND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MIND stock opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Tuesday.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.