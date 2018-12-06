MINDBODY (MB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MINDBODY, Inc. develops cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to manage class and appointment schedules, staff members, client information, online bookings, inventory, payroll and retail sales for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts and dance exercise, as well as spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrens activity center and integrative health centers. MINDBODY, Inc. is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. “

Get MINDBODY alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of MINDBODY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of MINDBODY from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MINDBODY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of MINDBODY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. MINDBODY has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MINDBODY will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $585,032.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $363,796.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,648. 6.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 445.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,530,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MINDBODY in the third quarter valued at about $29,211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MINDBODY by 1,565.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 715,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 672,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in MINDBODY in the second quarter valued at about $25,087,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in MINDBODY by 539.9% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 692,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,160,000 after buying an additional 584,502 shares during the last quarter.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MINDBODY (MB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.