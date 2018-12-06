Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 283.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 136,870 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

ZBH stock opened at $111.99 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

