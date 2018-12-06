Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,415 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,565,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,838.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,866 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after acquiring an additional 460,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,159,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after acquiring an additional 309,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,235,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 600,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,517,000 after acquiring an additional 289,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $108.02 on Thursday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. Splunk’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

In other Splunk news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,944,375.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,239,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,674 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

