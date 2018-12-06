Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.06 Million Position in Centene Corp (CNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,920,000 after purchasing an additional 970,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 203.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,419,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,306,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,156,000 after purchasing an additional 311,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,145,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,710,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock worth $4,957,590 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $94.69 and a 52 week high of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. MED assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.06 Million Position in Centene Corp (CNC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-has-7-06-million-position-in-centene-corp-cnc.html.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.