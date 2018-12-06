Mirai (MRI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,844.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, Mirai has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One Mirai coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $41,038.00 and $8,844.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.03225602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00139569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00171846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.20 or 0.09448543 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai’s total supply is 3,290,738 coins and its circulating supply is 3,279,764 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is mirai.xgox.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.