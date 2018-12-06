Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 290 ($3.79). HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

MAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 272.78 ($3.56).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 219.90 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.80 ($3.72).

In related news, insider Phil Urban acquired 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £18,411.12 ($24,057.39). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,411.

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

