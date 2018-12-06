Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MITK. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. National Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

In other news, COO Karel J. Marsal sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $100,112.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,982.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $29,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,304 shares of company stock worth $1,190,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $361.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.39.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

