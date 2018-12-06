Mitel Networks (MITL) vs. SGOCO Group (SGOC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) and SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of SGOCO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mitel Networks and SGOCO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitel Networks -1.07% -3.71% -0.91% SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mitel Networks and SGOCO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitel Networks 0 3 1 0 2.25 SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mitel Networks currently has a consensus price target of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Mitel Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitel Networks is more favorable than SGOCO Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitel Networks and SGOCO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitel Networks $1.06 billion 1.30 -$49.70 million ($0.40) -27.88 SGOCO Group $50,000.00 220.97 -$11.21 million N/A N/A

SGOCO Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitel Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Mitel Networks has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGOCO Group has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitel Networks beats SGOCO Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand. The Cloud segment offers retail cloud services, such as UCC applications, voice and data telecommunications, and desktop devices that provide hosted cloud and related services directly to the end users under the MiCloud brand. It also provides wholesale services comprising hosted PBX, voice and video calling, SIP trunking, voicemail, call center, audio conferencing, and video and Web collaboration services to service providers under the Powered by Mitel brand. The company sells its solutions through direct and indirect channels, as well as through strategic technology partnerships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Mitel Networks Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

SGOCO Group Company Profile

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong.

