Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Has $535,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $174.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $164.99 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

