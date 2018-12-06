Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Sells 7,220 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,408 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,150,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,311,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,926 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. 7,980,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,641,106. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $70.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

