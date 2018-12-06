Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 337,364 Shares of WestRock Co (WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of WestRock worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 9.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in WestRock by 24.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in WestRock by 31.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 111,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WestRock Co has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In related news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $3,178,387.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WestRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

