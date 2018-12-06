Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $135,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

