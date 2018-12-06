MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRZO. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.31. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $697,495 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

