MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.29.

PXD stock opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $140.54 and a 52 week high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $783,866,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,217,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,351,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,381 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,019.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 514,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $89,647,000 after purchasing an additional 498,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $83,764,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

