MML Investors Services LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAG. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 653,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,368 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 252,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 332.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 204,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUAG opened at $22.95 on Thursday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/mml-investors-services-llc-has-448000-holdings-in-nushares-enhanced-yield-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-nuag.html.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.