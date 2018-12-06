MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 34.1% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 134,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 26.5% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Stericycle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

