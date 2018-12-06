Moelis & Co (MC) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Moelis & Co had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Moelis & Co in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/moelis-co-mc-stake-lessened-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.