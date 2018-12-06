Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Shares Down 8.3%

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)’s share price was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 935,737 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 405,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $930.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 158.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,136 shares of company stock worth $106,026. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $227,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $231,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $284,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

