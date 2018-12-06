Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 163,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

VOD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 136,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026,500. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/monarch-capital-management-inc-has-1-94-million-position-in-vodafone-group-plc-vod.html.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.