Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 34,171.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 26,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

