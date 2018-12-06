Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $140.31. The company had a trading volume of 445,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,245. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $107.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $14,984,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,948 shares of company stock valued at $25,409,660. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.19.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

