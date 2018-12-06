Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on Monotype Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

Shares of TYPE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.04. Monotype Imaging has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 165.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.