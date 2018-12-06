Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Receives $12.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. National Securities lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.0% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 210,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 82,987 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 72.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $230.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.75. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

