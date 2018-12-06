Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €190.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CON. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. equinet set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €179.32 ($208.51).

Shares of CON opened at €125.20 ($145.58) on Thursday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 52 week high of €257.40 ($299.30).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

