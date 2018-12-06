Morgan Stanley (MS) Trading Down 5%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $43.12. 18,400,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,234,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,828,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,065 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 603,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 469,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 487,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

