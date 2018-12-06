Morgan Stanley Raises Iqvia (IQV) Price Target to $145.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus set a $136.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.41.

NYSE IQV opened at $123.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 221,900 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total value of $28,099,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $1,165,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,765,974 shares of company stock valued at $467,008,506. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2,115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

