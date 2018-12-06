Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $213.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.68.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Amgen has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amgen’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

