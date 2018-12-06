Morgan Stanley Reiterates “SEK 125” Price Target for Volvo (VOLV-B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has been given a SEK 125 price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VOLV-B. UBS Group set a SEK 135 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 160 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 171.27.

VOLV-B stock opened at SEK 118.55 on Thursday. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

