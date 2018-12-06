Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.84

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84, with a volume of 56496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRG.UN shares. CIBC upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

