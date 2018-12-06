Movado Group (MOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Movado Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

MOV opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of -0.05. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $161,340.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MOV. Sidoti raised shares of Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Movado Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

