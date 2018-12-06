Murphy Oil (MUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:MUR opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -238.31 and a beta of 2.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

