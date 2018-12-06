Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 35.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $287,000.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MDSO opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.30. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDSO shares. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medidata Solutions to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,022. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc-has-6-97-million-stake-in-medidata-solutions-inc-mdso.html.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.